Downtown LIVE! Celebrates Art, Music, and Unique Experiences in Downtown Texarkana

Downtown LIVE! returns to the heart of Texarkana on Friday, September 12, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., transforming the streets into a vibrant open-air festival. Attendees will enjoy live art by rising talents Joshua Halcomb, Miranda Layne, and Nay West, along with creative activities, fine dining, and extended hours at local shops and pubs. For details, visit MainStreetTexarkana.org.

Downtown LIVE! is a community event bringing together Texarkana’s artists and small businesses to foster community connection and celebrate the creative spirit of our downtown district.

“Downtown LIVE! celebrates the unique energy of our historic district,” said Ina McDowell, Executive Director of Main Street Texarkana. “By showcasing local talent and inviting businesses to stay open later, Downtown LIVE! creates an engaging evening that highlights everything that makes our community unique.”

This month’s special activities include:

Crookneck Chandler performing live at The Stained Page, 115 Main Street

Josh Arnold performing under the awning at Cafe Lucille, 306 Main Street

“Ghost Applique” workshop at the Crafty Nook, 416 N. State Line Ave. (pre-registration required)

Nightlife in downtown Texarkana is always vibrant and full of fun. Visitors can eat at locally-owned restaurants and enjoy a cocktail at The Eagle Bourbon & Wine Lounge or The Wild Hare. Visit retail shops, such as Southern Grace Baby Boutique, open late for the event, then stroll the streets to enjoy live music and watch local artists create. This month features artists Joshua Halcomb, Nay West, and MIranda Layne.

“I love to be a part of Downtown LIVE!,” said artist Miranda Layne, “Being creative and putting your ideas out there takes a lot of courage! For me, being an artist can make you highly critical of yourself, your work, your output. Downtown live is an opportunity for me to get lost in the play of creating again and have those watching get lost with me.”

Downtown LIVE! is held every 2nd Friday of the month in the Main Street Texarkana district encompassing the historic downtown commercial district. Main Street Texarkana is a non-profit organization dedicated to economic development through historic preservation, re-purposing, education, and community involvement. For details, contact Main Street Texarkana at 903-278-6441, email staff@mainstreettexarkana.org, or visit us on the web at www.MainStreetTexarkana.org for details about historic downtown Texarkana, TX-AR.