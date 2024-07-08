Sponsor

Perry Suggs, of Texarkana, TX, passed away on June 29, 2024. He was 87 years old.

He was an area band director and then a photographer. Later, he started two music schools in Texarkana, with his wife, Joyce. His careers spanned over 50 years, as did his marriage.

A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church in Texarkana (400 E 6th St, 75501) at 2:00 PM on July 14. There will not be a graveside service.

Please consider donations to FUMC-ARK to help with a memorial marker for Joyce and Perry at their location.