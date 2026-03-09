Harvest Regional Food Bank to Host 20th Annual Wine & Jazz Gala on March 13

SPONSOR

Harvest Regional Food Bank is celebrating a major milestone this spring as it hosts its 20th Annual Wine & Jazz Gala—a beloved Texarkana tradition that blends gourmet food, fine wine, and live jazz in support of hunger relief across the region.

The gala will take place on Friday, March 13, at the Silvermoon on Broad, with cocktails beginning at 4:30 PM and the main event running from 6–9 PM. The evening promises an elevated, “spellbound” atmosphere in honor of the event’s two‑decade legacy.

Guests will enjoy a curated tasting experience featuring dishes from several of Texarkana’s most popular culinary partners, including Julie’s Deli & Market, Graham Slam Bakery, Naaman’s Championship BBQ, Twisted Fork, Benchmark, and Lagniappe Meats. Each tasting is paired with select wines to create a full gourmet experience.

Live music will set the tone throughout the night, highlighted by performances from Candace Taylor & Trio, adding a smooth jazz backdrop to the evening’s festivities.

The Wine & Jazz Gala is one of Harvest Regional Food Bank’s largest annual fundraisers, with proceeds directly supporting hunger‑relief programs across Texarkana and surrounding counties. The event is presented by the Patterson Troike Foundation and Robbins Toyota of Texarkana, with additional support from Champagne Sponsors including Cabe Cook Foundation, TEXAR, State Bank, Ledwell, Bobbie Arnold Atkinson Foundation, and Dr. Ly and Aaron Gaylor.

Tickets are $100 and are available now. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/20th-annual-wine-and-jazz-gala-tickets-1982716865518?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Sponsorship opportunities are also open for businesses and individuals wishing to support the mission of Harvest Regional Food Bank.

For more information or to inquire about sponsorships, contact 870‑774‑1398 or email development@HRFB.org