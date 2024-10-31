Downtown Offers a Weekend of Family Fun Beginning November 8th

Sponsor

Main Street Texarkana invites you to a weekend of fun in historic downtown Texarkana! It all begins November 8 with Downtown Live and the 5th Annual Universal Vibe Festival then continues all weekend with art, music, food, and shopping in the heart of the Arts & Entertainment District. For details and a full list of events, visit mainstreettexarkana.org or email Events@mainstreettexarkana.org.

“We’re excited about all the activity downtown this month,” says Main Street Director, Ina McDowell. “Downtown is a perfect place to be if you are looking for something fun to do.”

November 8 is also the soft opening for one of downtown’s newest businesses, That Vintage Vibe located at 320 West Broad. Musician Jacob McAdams will perform for the opening beginning at 6:30 p.m. During the event, the shop will offer 15% off everything in the store including Local Lore Apparel.

Other businesses open late on November 8 include Prodigy Lfe at 200 E. Broad, Crystal Moon at 209 E. Broad, Southern Grace at 120 E. Broad, and Hart’s on Broad, which is offering 45% off all Fall merchandise and 25% off almost everything else. The Stained Page, located at 115 Main Street is hosting musician Crookneck Chandler for the evening.

On Front Street, the 5th Annual Universal Vibe Festival will bring art, music, food, and more to downtown from 6:00 p.m. Friday, November 8 through 8 p.m. Sunday, November 10. Details on the Universal Vibe Festival can be found at universalvibe.org.

These and many more downtown events can be found on the Main Street Texarkana Downtown Calendar at Mainstreettexarkana.org. Have an upcoming event you would like to add to the Main Street Texarkana District calendar? Call Main Street Texarkana at 903-278-6441, or email Events@mainstreettexarkana.org.

Downtown Live is a monthly event held every second Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and is a collaboration between downtown businesses, local artists, and Main Street Texarkana. Main Street Texarkana, accredited through the National Main Street program, is a 501 (c)3 non-profit organization which combines economic development with historic preservation. The Main Street Texarkana District encompasses historic downtown Texarkana, USA and is the only two-state program in the country. Main Street Texarkana is a recognized leading program among the national network of more than 1,200 neighborhoods and communities who share both a commitment to creating high-quality places and to building stronger communities.

