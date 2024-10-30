Sponsor

Stephen G. Edwards, age 57, of Redwater, Texas, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at his home. Born on May 10, 1967, in Texarkana, Arkansas, to Earl and Jonnie Edwards.

Stephen was a dedicated master plumber. In his leisure time, he enjoyed hauling cattle, attending rodeos, hunting, and spending cherished moments with his children and grandchildren. A member of the Circle J Cowboy Church, Stephen was a wonderful and loving father, grandfather, son, and friend to many.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Jonnie Edwards.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Bailey Willis and husband Jesse, Kasey Lewis and husband Ty; his son, Chance Edwards and wife Taylor; his grandchildren, Andrew Willis, Raelyn Edwards, Raysen Roy, Peanut Willis, Ariel Edwards, Copeland Edwards, Brooklee Willis, and Kylan Edwards; and a number of other relatives and friends.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at 1:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas with Brother Todd Hervey officiating. Interment will be at Chapelwood Memorial Garden in Nash, Texas under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 4, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM the day before the service.