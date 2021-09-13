Family Fall Guide

Advertisement

As fall begins to approach the Texarkana area, the community will become surrounded by everything pumpkin spice, flannel, leggings and boots. Saying goodbye to the pool and other summer activities may be hard, but TxkToday has created a guide of Family Fall Fun that you and your family can do to stay busy this fall.

Advertisement

Dancing Ranch Farms Open September 17th Friday-Sunday

Dancing Ranch Farm located at 490 MC 218 in the Texarkana/ Fouke area is going to be a great local attraction this fall. Dancing Ranch offers guests the opportunity to experience a corn maze, pumpkin patch, haunted hay rides, outdoor movie theater, an outdoor stage for concerts as well as a concession stand. This will surely be a great experience for those wishing to go on late night haunted rides with friends, and for families who want to enjoy the pumpkin patch and corn maze with families throughout the day.

Dancing Ranch Farms will be Open Friday Nights from 7PM-Midnight, Saturday from 11AM-Midnight, and Sundays 2PM-8PM.

Noble Oaks Farm Opening September 25th-October 31st

Noble Oaks has been a fan favorite of the Texarkana area for years, and is excited to present their Fall Festival beginning September 25th- October 31st. This year Noble Oaks will have pumpkin bowling, duck races, hamster dash, tractor pull, Tug-o-War, Tether Ball, Cube Cannon, as well as a corn maze and of course pumpkin picking, AND MORE! Noble Oaks is a great place to take your family this year to spend quality time together, as well as a great area to take family pictures. Guests can purchase their tickets for the day on their new website, and if you are looking to have your child’s fall party this year at a pumpkin patch look no further than Noble Oaks!

Noble Oaks will be opened this year starting September 25th and will be open every weekend until October 31st. Guests can visit Noble Oaks Saturday from 10AM-7PM and Sundays from Noon-6PM. Noble Oaks is located at 1986 FM 559 in Texarkana, TX.

If you are looking to travel for a fun family fall experience there are several pumpkin patches and amusement parks located near the Texarkana area.

DixieMaze Farms, Shreveport, LA Opens September 25th

A short drive from the Texarkana area, DixieMaze Farms is a fun experience your family can enjoy away from the Texarkana area. This year DixieMaze farms will include a pumpkin patch, cornfield maze, pony rides, haunted trail, birthday parties and an online farmers market. Special attractions for DixieMaze include their spooky stories and s’mores, hay rides, barn swings, pig races, the jumpy thing and much more. For your enjoyment you and your family can visit DixieMaze beginning September 25th through November 6th. To purchase tickets you can visit their website.

Join the Mutiny at Shreveport Aquarium! October 1st-31st

According to information provided by the aquarium, they will be offering a haunted pirate adventure with chills, thrills and gills! The celebration which will take place all month long is appropriate for kids of all ages!

“Lads and lassies will be recruited to our pirate crew. Take yer Pirate oath and make yer way through the aquarium learning pirate skills. Along the way discover bat stars, wolf eels and all kinds of cool and creepy sea animals. Hunt for sunken gems and gold in our Treasure Mine. Wander down Sea Monster Alley and learn about the Legends of the Deep, what’s true and what’s false and the animals that inspired these stories. Hear mermaids tell stories, sing-a-long with pirates and enjoy other spooky surprises. Once you’ve completed yer tasks, meet the Pirate Captain and get a bag of loot from his treasure chest”, information provided by Shreveport Aquarium.

Regular admission prices are $15 for ages 13+, $12 for ages 3-12 and kids 2 and under are free

Pirate passports $3 includes loot bag (custom faux leather pouch with candy, doubloons and gems)

Haunted pirate adventure is appropriate for all ages!