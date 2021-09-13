Opportunities, Inc. Invitational Golf Tournament Today at Noon!

Advertisement

The 32nd annual Opportunities, Inc. Invitational Golf Tournament which started yesterday Sunday, September 12, is continuing today Monday, September 12th at the Texarkana Country Club; tee time will be at noon today.

This year’s tournament will feature guest speaker Todd Hamilton. Todd is a pro golfer currently on the Champions Tour. He is best known for his victory in the 2004 British Open Championship. Some of his tours include the PGA, European Tour, and Japan Golf Tour.

The tournament is sponsored by more than 50 local businesses and partners, led by the Platinum Sponsor, Eagle Dental Center. The hole-in-one contest is sponsored by Alexander’s Jewelers, and the putting contest is sponsored by Guaranty Bank & Trust.

To date, the Opportunities, Inc. Invitational Golf Tournament has raised more than $2.5 million for children and adults with developmental disabilities.