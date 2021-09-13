Grand jury indicts man for murder, assault, child endangerment in shootings of wife and girlfriend

Advertisement

A man who allegedly murdered his wife and shot his girlfriend in a Texarkana, Texas, apartment complex parking lot in the presence of a young child has been indicted for murder and other felony charges by a Bowie County grand jury.

Tremayne Douglas Ware, 38, allegedly shot the two women on the afternoon of July 29 in the parking lot of the Creekside Apartments. According to a probable cause document, Ware first shot his girlfriend in the back hip area as she ran from him with her 4-year-old daughter. Ware allegedly shot his wife, Bengie Cooper, 56, once in the forehead.

The two women and the child were allegedly just getting out of a car when Ware pulled up in a white SUV and pulled out a gun. The surviving shooting victim described being shot in the back at “point blank range.”

Ware was indicted Thursday by a Bowie County grand jury for murder, aggravated assault and child endangerment with prior felony convictions. If found guilty of the murder or assault charge, Ware could be sentenced to up to life in prison.

Ware is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bond set at $2.75 million.

