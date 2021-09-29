Get Spooked At Hales Starting this Weekend

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a haunted night experience during this spooky season Hales, on W 7th street has everything you and your family need for some down right spooky fun. With a house of horrors, and a trail of terrors, you are sure to get a little spooked. For young children and parents looking for a fun fall photoshoot opportunity there is always their small pumpkin patch to get some sweet fall pictures!

The spooky fun starts THIS Friday night, and will continue every Friday and Saturday night through Halloween weekend when they will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The fun starts around dusk. Be sure not to arrive too early, a little after 7:30 should be just right. Guests on the haunted trail can expect to be spooked by at least two or more devilishly creative spookers. Be sure to come out to Hales located at 5301 W 7th Street, in Texarkana, Texas.

Advertisement

Hales is also open throughout the week selling pumpkins, corn stalks, and hay bushels. They have every size and color pumpkin you could want to decorate your home for fall!