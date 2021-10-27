Halloween 2021 Family Fun Guide

Advertisement

Fall is finally here! The days aren’t as hot, and the nights are chilly which can only mean one thing: Halloween is almost here! This week there are several free events taking place for you and your children to take advantage of, by dressing up and getting out for some good old fun, and of course CANDY! We have compiled a list of the best trunk-or-treats, festivals and more for you and your family to enjoy over the next few days! Share with your friends, family and loved ones to ensure everyone gets out for a SPOOKTACULAR Halloween this year!

Thursday, October 28th:

1. Crossties is Hosting the 2nd Annual Fall Festival. Thursday night marks the start of their carnival that is coming in from Little Rock. Children can enjoy rides, and amusement festivities in Downtown, Texarkana. Located at Broad St. Begins 5PM-9PM.

2. Movies in the park at Spring Lake Park will be hosting a movie night for guests to enjoy. Movie will be: The Town That Dreaded Sundown. Movie begins approximately at 7PM. Bring a blanket to enjoy!

3. Fringe Salon is Hosting their 3rd Annual Creepin’ it Real Halloween Festival & Blood Drive. Come down for trick or treating and festival games, faceprinting and more. Come on down to Fringe Salon located at 3901 Texas Blvd, beginning at 5PM until Dark.

Friday, October 29th:

1. Halloween Fun Friday at Farmers Bank and Trust here in Texarkana. Located at their Richmond Road location from 3PM-5PM, families, kids and more can come down to enjoy Sugar Puff Cotton Candy, take home painted pumpkins, receive delicious treats, and experience lots of fun! Located at 5600 Richmond Road, Texarkana, Texas.

2. Texarkana Outlaws Auto Club Trunk-Or-Treat event is going to be hosted at Reggies Burgers, located at 4284 St. Michael Drive, in Texarkana, Texas. Guests can expect to receive candy, see tons of cars, and win door prizes. Event times: 6PM-8PM.

3. Beauty Bar Phase II is hosting their Halloween Bash for KIDS located at 2808 New Boston Rd. Beginning at 6PM bring your kids out for games, face painting, chocolate, candy and more! Who is going to have the best costume for this event? Will it be you?

Saturday, October 30th:

1. Calvary Christian Church is hosting their annual Fall Festival, which will take place on the church grounds. They will have food, music, candy and more for the whole family to enjoy. Starting 7PM-9PM. Located at 2913 W 15th St., Texarkana, TX.

2. Trick or Treat Pageant hosted by BrightStar Theaters! Participants can pre-register for the event online. There will be lots of Halloween goodies for all! Event from 1PM-3PM, located at 2729 New Boston Rd. Suite 124, Texarkana, TX.

3. Sponsored by I Am A Hero, visit the Washington School on the Arkansas Side for a Fall Festival Experience. Starting from 3PM-7PM, bring your entire family out to enjoy the Fall Festival. Games, faceprinting, Candy, Crafts, Food and more, the event is open for everyone to enjoy! Located at The Washington School, at 1900 Marietta St, in Texarkana, Arkansas.

4. Buchanan First Baptist Church of Texarkana is hosting a Trunk-R-Treat this Saturday from 5PM-7PM. Experience candy, food, fun, games and more at Buchanan First Baptist. Located at 3635 Buchanan Loop Road in Texarkana.

5. Trunk-Or-Treat at Spring Lake Park this Saturday from 4PM-6PM. Hosted by the Texarkana Texas Park and Recreation team, the event is free for all!

Sunday, October 31st HALLOWEEN Day/Night:

1. Trinity Baptist Church, Trunk-Or-Treat. From 6PM-8PM. Located at 3115 Trinity Blvd. Texarkana, AR. 71854. Candy, games, food and more for the entire family to enjoy.

2. Trunk-Or-Treat at Hardy Memorial UMC! Come down to Hardy Memorial from 5PM-7PM to visit decorated trunks, receive loads of candy, and take pictures at their photo spot! This event is free and safe for family fun! Located at 6203 N Kings Hwy, in Texarkana, TX.

3. First Family Fall Festival located at First Baptist Church on Moores Lane, in Texarkana, TX. Families can come out from 4:30PM-6:30PM to enjoy times with family, friends, and more. Candy, games, and more! Located at 3015 Moores Ln.

4. Trunk or Treat & Fall Fest “Fall In Love With Jesus” at hosted by The Free Life Church, located at 3700 N. Robinson Rd. Bring your families out to enjoy their Trunk Or Treat, food trucks, cotton candy, games, music, skits and fall family fun for the entire family to enjoy! Times are 4:30PM-6PM.