UAHT American Recovery Plan Student Assistance

The American Recovery Plan (ARP) Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF III) provides emergency funding to universities and colleges to assist students in need during the coronavirus pandemic. The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (UAHT) has completed the distribution of the fall semester ARP HEERF III funds and has distributed over $2M in total HEERF grants to eligible students to help cover expenses related to the cost of attendance or for emergency expenses that arise due to the coronavirus. Distribution of funds will be available for the spring 2022 semester. Award amounts are based on financial need and enrollment status (full-time or part-time).

ARP student grant awards for the spring semester will be provided as follows:

$1,100 for full-time Pell-eligible students

$900 for full-time non-Pell eligible students

$750 for part-time Pell-eligible students

$550 for part-time non-Pell eligible students

$200 for concurrent/dual-enrollment students

Checks will be issued to students for the full amount of which they qualify. Students must contact UAHT and request to have their grant applied to their account.

Registration for spring classes at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana begins Wednesday, November 3. The College will hold extended hours registration on January 5 and 6 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Classes start on Monday, January 10, 2022.

