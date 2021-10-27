Mandeville Fire Assistant Chief Dies in Crash Responding to Call

Advertisement

The Assistant Chief of Mandeville Fire Department was killed in a crash while responding to a call Tuesday night.

According to an Arkansas State Police crash report, Lucas Brian Stephenson, 25-years-old from Texarkana, Ark., was pronounced deceased on scene.

Stephenson was traveling east on State Highway 296 when he lost control and rolled over numerous times. He was pronounced deceased by Miller County Coroner Dakoda Bloyd at 10:40 p.m.

Advertisement

Cpl. Les Munn investigated the wreck for the Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department.