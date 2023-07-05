HandsOn Texarkana Calls for Volunteers for Senior Transportation Program

Sponsor

HandsOn Texarkana, a leading non-profit organization dedicated to serving the community, is urgently seeking compassionate volunteers for its Senior Transportation Program. This critical initiative aims to provide essential transportation services to seniors in need, ensuring they can access things like vital medical appointments that may be a matter of life or death.

The Senior Transportation Program, a lifeline for many elderly residents in our community, relies heavily on the dedication and commitment of volunteers. You could help an elderly member of this community meet their basic needs with as little as one ride a month.

Unfortunately, due to the increasing demand for transportation services, HandsOn Texarkana is facing a shortage of volunteers. As a result, many seniors are left without reliable transportation options, putting their health and safety at risk. The organization is urgently calling on community members to step forward and make a difference in the lives of these vulnerable individuals.

By offering a helping hand, volunteers can make a significant impact on the lives of seniors, potentially saving lives and improving overall quality of life.

HandsOn Texarkana welcomes individuals from all walks of life to join their team of dedicated volunteers. Whether you have a few hours to spare once a month, or can commit to a regular schedule, your contribution will make a meaningful difference in the lives of our community’s seniors.

To become a volunteer for the Senior Transportation Program or to learn more about HandsOn Texarkana’s initiatives, interested individuals are encouraged to visit our website at www.handson.texarkana.org or contact our offices at 903-798-3211 or you can email handsontexarkana@aol.com



About HandsOn Texarkana:

HandsOn Texarkana is a non-profit organization committed to improving the lives of individuals and families in the Texarkana community. Through various programs and initiatives, the organization strives to address critical needs and create positive change. By mobilizing volunteers and resources, HandsOn Texarkana aims to build a stronger, more compassionate community for all.

