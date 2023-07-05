Hopkins Icehouse Hosting Domestic Violence Prevention Inc. Fundraiser

Sponsor

Hopkins Icehouse in Downtown Texarkana is having a Block Party to raise money for Domestic Violence Prevention, Inc. The Ladies Takeover EDM Night starts at 6 p.m. Saturday in front of Hopkins. It will be moved inside in the event of bad weather.

The line-up for entertainment includes Manipadme, TyAnnasaurus Rex and $iege.

Hopkins will be taking donations for DVP. At a similar event in January, they raised $500 for the organization.

The cost of admission to the show is $10.

DVP offers an assortment of comprehensive services to victims of family violence including emergency shelter, a 24-hour crisis line, legal advocacy to help clients obtain protective orders, individual and group counseling to meet physical and emotional needs, help with transportation, groceries, hygiene items and more.

DVP’s service area includes Bowie and Cass counties in Texas and Miller, Hempstead, Little River, Howard, Sevier, Lafayette, Nevada and Pike counties in Arkansas with two outreach offices- one in Hope, Ark. and the other in Atlanta, Texas.

For more information about the services offered by DVP, call 903-794-4000. Anyone who needs help leaving a violent situation or who’s in a crisis situation can call DVP’s 24-hour crisis line at 903-793-4357.

