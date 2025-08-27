Sponsor

James Vernon Hillier, age 75, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2025, surrounded by his family. He was a devoted Christian and a faithful member of Church on the Rock, where his faith guided the way he lived and loved others.

James was born in Lewisville, Arkansas, and throughout his life he was known for his kindness, strength, and unwavering devotion to his family. He was a loving husband, father, brother, and “Pawpaw.”

He is survived by his wife, Casey Clough-Hillier; his daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Joe Wall, along with their children, Joel and Lillian Wall; his son, David Hillier, and his daughter, Kaylee Smith; and his sister, Mary Kirkendoll.

James was preceded in death by his first wife, of thirty-seven years, Marguerite Catherine Clark Hillier; his parents, David and Dorothy Hillier; and his brothers, Charles Hillier, John Hillier, and Paul Hillier.

His greatest joy was being a Pawpaw to his grandchildren, and his legacy of faith, love, and family will continue to live on through them.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, from 5:00–7:00 p.m. at Texarkana Funeral Home, 4801 Parkway Drive, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 28, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. at Texarkana Funeral Home Chapel, with burial to follow at Memorial Gardens with Pastor Travis Jackson officiating.

The family would like to thank all who have lifted them up in prayer.