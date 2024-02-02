Harvest Regional Food Bank Presents Wine and Jazz Gala Food and Wine Pairings at the Silvermoon March 8th

Sponsor

The aroma of gourmet food and wine will join the sounds of Candace Taylor & Trio at the historic Silvermoon on Broad Friday, March 8th beginning at 6:00 pm as Harvest Regional Food Bank presents their annual Wine and Jazz Gala. The event is presented by Patterson-Troike Foundation.

Expertly selected wines will be paired with gourmet dishes prepared by local chefs Jennifer Tanner, Julie’s Deli & Market; Bri Flanagan, Twisted Fork; Darby Neaves, Naaman’s Championship BBQ; Becky Williams, Café Lucille and Bobby Duhon, Lagniappe Specialty Meats. In addition to live music from the talented Candace Taylor & Trio, the evening will feature a premier silent auction for guests to enjoy. Adding to the fun will be the Wine Pull where guests have the chance to win a bottle of wine, valued over $100+ with each $20 donation. Additional sponsors of Wine & Jazz include Bank OZK, Robbins Toyota, TEXAR FCU, Graphic Packaging, State Bank, and Ritter Communications.

Tickets are $75, and reservations are encouraged. Tickets can be purchased in advance by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/18th-annual-wine-jazz-gala-tickets-793380852487, calling Harvest Regional Food Bank at 870-774-1398 or visiting the office at 3120 East 19th Street, Texarkana, AR. All proceeds benefit the hunger relief programs of Harvest Regional Food Bank.

Harvest Regional Food Bank serves over 60,000 individuals in 10 counties each year through a network of nearly 100 partner agencies, pantries, shelters, and soup kitchens. Arkansas and Texas consistently rank in the top 5 for the highest incidents of hunger. Harvest Regional Food Bank works to eliminate hunger through Food Banking, Food Rescue, the Backpack Program, and Mobile Pantry.

About Harvest Regional Food Bank

Harvest Texarkana Regional Food Bank is the food bank serving Bowie Co Texas as well as the southwestern corner of Arkansas including Miller, Lafayette, Hempstead, Little River, Sevier, Howard, Pike, Nevada and Columbia Counties. As a Feeding America and Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance member, our mission is to eliminate hunger in this region through food distribution and education. Formed in 1989 as a food rescue organization, Harvest Texarkana has grown to a full service food bank distribution center providing nearly 4 million pounds of food in 2023 to 100 partner hunger relief agencies. Harvest Texarkana continues to serve as a food rescue operation, collecting excess prepared foods for local shelters and soup kitchens. Harvest Regional Food Bank also operates a backpack food program serving over 40 campuses in 10 school districts as well as providing resources and food to families through our High School and College Pantry program. More information can be found at www.harvestregionalfoodbank.org or by following us on Facebook at facebook.com/harvesttxk.