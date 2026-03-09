Texarkana Doctor Purchases Gene Hackman’s New Mexico Estate

SPONSOR

TEXARKANA, TX — In a move that bridges the gap between East Texas medicine and Hollywood history, Dr. James Naples, a long-time Texarkana podiatrist and real estate developer, has been identified as the purchaser of the late Gene Hackman’s sprawling Santa Fe estate.

The transaction, which closed recently after the property spent a mere eight days on the market, marks a significant new chapter for both the 53-acre New Mexico property and the Naples family.

While the Realtors involved in the sale declined to name the buyer, public records tell the story. According to Santa Fe County Tax records, the new owner is listed as 2C4K LP, with a registered mailing address of 6930 Summerhill Rd. in Texarkana, Texas. Bowie County Tax records confirm that the Summerhill Road property is owned by Dr. James Naples.

The estate, which hit the market for nearly $6.3 million in January, was the longtime home of two-time Academy Award winner Gene Hackman and his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa. The property is a masterclass in Santa Fe luxury, featuring a 13,000-square-foot main residence with a guest house and separate studio. Other amenities including a library, wine cellar, putting green, and an enclosed hot tub with city view.

According to a report by the Albuquerque Journal, the home received two offers and 12 showings in just over a week—a “very unusual” speed for the Santa Fe luxury market. “The one that was accepted presented ‘various better terms,’” listing agent Ricky Allen told the Journal.

For those in Texarkana, Dr. Naples’ ability to secure such a prestigious property comes as no surprise. Originally a transplant from New York, Naples is a completely self-made professional who earned his education at Rice University and the University of Chicago.

Naples practiced podiatry in Texarkana for over three decades, but his impact on the region extends far beyond his medical practice. Between 1996 and 2003, he purchased three bankrupt psychiatric facilities in Arkansas, stabilizing them and expanding his footprint into commercial and residential real estate.

Dr. Naples has long been recognized as a man who “invests time, labor, and many expenses to improve his home of Texarkana,” where he raised six children. Even as he expands his portfolio to include historic Santa Fe estates, his roots remain firmly planted in the growth of the Texas-Arkansas border region.

While the Realtors said they are not yet aware of Naples’ specific plans for the 53-acre New Mexico retreat, the acquisition stands as a testament to the success of a man who has spent a lifetime seeking the next opportunity to help his community and his business grow.