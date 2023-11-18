Heritage Home Health & Hospice with NFL Indianapolis Colts Player McTelvin Agim Pass Out 200 Thanksgiving Dinners

Sponsor

Thursday, November 16th from 4-6 pm, Heritage Home Health & Hospice partnered with NFL Indianapolis Colts player McTelvin Agim, to give away 200 turkey dinners to our local Texarkana community. These bags consisted of turkey or ham, stuffing, mac and cheese, yams, green beans, and rolls. Heritage Home Health & Hospice is overjoyed to have provided Thanksgiving dinners to those families that are in need, and so happy for the families to also get to meet such a compassionate, successful NFL star. Residents picked up their dinners at 4605 Texas Blvd., the Texarkana Heritage location.