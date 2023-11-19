CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System Among 15 National Recipients of Financial Management Award

Sponsor

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System has been awarded the 2023 MAP Award for High Performance in Revenue Cycle by the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) for efforts on improving price transparency and achieving outstanding patient satisfaction.

CHRISTUS St. Michael was one of only 15 organizations across the country to earn the award in various healthcare segments and one of only three individual hospital winners.

“This prestigious award is a true reflection of dedication and teamwork and exemplifies why CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System is a great place to receive care and to work,” said Glen Boles, vice president and chief financial officer, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System.

HFMA’s MAP Award for High Performance in Revenue Cycle recognizes providers that have excelled in meeting industry standard revenue cycle benchmarks (MAP Keys®), implemented the patient-centered recommendations and best practices embodied in HFMA’s Healthcare Dollars & Sense® initiatives, and achieved outstanding patient satisfaction.



Healthcare Dollars & Sense judge providers on four criteria: price transparency, patient financial communications, medical debt resolution and consumer education.

“Our MAP award winners have achieved excellence in revenue cycle by focusing on patient engagement, workforce development and innovation,” said HFMA President and CEO Ann Jordan. “Congratulations to all the 2023 High Performance winners.”



Award recipients are acknowledged as industry leaders and share proven strategies with their colleagues.

“This award demonstrates our ongoing efforts to ensure we provide quality care at every level of the health care process,” Boles said. “We have worked diligently to verify insurance, minimize denials by payers and educate patients regarding financial responsibility prior to services being provided. We also strive to offer our patients payment plan options to align with their ability to pay within realistic means as part of our mission to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.”



