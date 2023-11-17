Texarkana Holiday Weekend and Event Guide

Sponsor

Featured Event:

Live Weekend Music:

Friday Night:

Fat Jacks- Lane Bricker

Twisted Fork- David Howe

1923 Banana Club- Bombshell

Whiskey River Country- Request and DJ music all night Friday night

Saturday Night:

Fat Jacks- SnakeBone

Twisted Fork- Trivia

1923 Banana Club-The Experience

Hopkins Icehouse- Blackstrapp

Whiskey River Country- Phillip Osburn Band

Upcoming Events:

Perot Theater Upcoming Events & Ticket Information:

November 4th- Texarkana Symphony Orchestra Masterworks II: Jupiter

November 10th- Lee Greenwood American Spirit Tour

November 18th- Texarkana Symphony Orchestra POPS I: Home Alone Live in Concert

November 24th- Sara Evans “Go tell it on the mountain” Christmas Tour

December 10th- Texarkana Symphony Orchestra POPS II: Christmas at the Perot

February 3rd, 2024- Texarkana Symphony Orchestra Masterworks III: Voices of Power

March 9th, 2024- Texarkana Symphony Orchestra Masterworks IV: Transfigured Night

April 6th, 2024- Texarkana Symphony Orchestra POPS III:Dark Side of The Moon: A Pink Floyd Tribute

Tickets for Perot Events Located HERE.

TRAHC Exhibits

TRAHC, Texarkana Museums System, and TXK 150 are happy to hold From Their Texarkana to Our Texarkana: A Reimagining of Photographic Images! This exhibition is in celebration of Texarkana’s Sesquicentennial. These fifteen selected artists will be paired with a photo from the Museums System archive to then reimagine in their own way! The exhibition opens on September 19 and runs through November 25.

Upcoming Holiday Events:

LifeShare is providing a special THANK YOU to donors who choose to donate anytime from November 18th through November 22nd. During this five-day period leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday, all LifeShare donors will receive a free LifeShare shirt and a voucher valued at $15 toward the purchase of a turkey or ham.

“Holidays are a hard time for blood collections as our normal collection points, such as schools and businesses, close for the holidays. LifeShare supplies over 100 hospitals and medical partners with blood and blood products throughout the region. Since Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on what we are most grateful for, LifeShare is giving thanks to our donors for giving blood and sharing life,” says Mandi Johnson, Director of Community Engagement.

Vouchers will be available at all LifeShare donor centers and all mobile drives from Saturday, November 18th through Wednesday, November 22nd. To schedule a donation appointment, visit: www.lifeshare.org/give. Walk-ins are welcome.

Texarkana Arts & Historic District Upcoming Events

Food Truck Fridays

Your favorite Fridays are BACK! Enjoy your pick of a great lunch or dinner in downtown Texarkana from local food trucks. This year, Food Truck Fridays will have three lunch days and three date nights for the entire community to enjoy, with multiple food trucks at each event. We invite you to come out and enjoy local cuisine and maybe even find a tasty new favorite!

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Downtown Live

Hosted by Main Street Texarkana

6-9pm on the second Friday of every month. Our downtown galleries, Joseph Raymond Fine Art and The Gallery at 1894, along with several downtown boutiques and retail businesses, stay open later to meet you! Come and enjoy artists producing unique art live, meet the artists behind the masterpieces hanging in the galleries, enjoy live music and entertainment, do some shopping and stop at one of our downtown restaurants for dinner before or after. This event is family friendly and free to the public.