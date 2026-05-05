Maud Man Arrested After National Cybertip Leads To Child Pornography Charges

Maud Man Accused Of Possessing Child Sex Abuse Images
MAUD, Texas – A cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited
Children has led to the arrest of a Maud man.
Jesse Caleb Huddle, 33, is currently free on a $150,000 bond on a charge of
possession of child pornography, more than 10 images but under 50,
according to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office.
The material allegedly attributed to Huddle includes videos of prepubescent
girls engaged in sexually explicit conduct while naked or partially
unclothed, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Investigators acquired a warrant to forensically search Huddle’s digital
records which revealed that he had sexually exploitative images of
prepubescent girls, the affidavit said.
The Bowie County Public Defender’s Office has entered a notice of
appearance in Huddle’s case.
The case has been assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell.