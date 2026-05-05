Maud Man Arrested After National Cybertip Leads To Child Pornography Charges

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Maud Man Accused Of Possessing Child Sex Abuse Images

MAUD, Texas – A cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited

Children has led to the arrest of a Maud man.

Jesse Caleb Huddle, 33, is currently free on a $150,000 bond on a charge of

possession of child pornography, more than 10 images but under 50,

according to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office.

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The material allegedly attributed to Huddle includes videos of prepubescent

girls engaged in sexually explicit conduct while naked or partially

unclothed, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Investigators acquired a warrant to forensically search Huddle’s digital

records which revealed that he had sexually exploitative images of

prepubescent girls, the affidavit said.

The Bowie County Public Defender’s Office has entered a notice of

appearance in Huddle’s case.

The case has been assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell.