Hospice of Texarkana to Host Kids Helping Kids Lemonade Stand

Hospice of Texarkana is pleased to announce they will host a charity lemonade stand this Friday, June 21 st . Last year, several of Hospice of Texarkana’s staff employees’ children raised over $2,500 for the Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock and St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. The children who originated the lemonade stand project, “Kids Helping Kids” are motivated to help others, especially those in need, and have chosen Watersprings Ranch as this year’s charity recipient. Watersprings Ranch was selected for their help and support shown to local abused, neglected, or abandoned children.

For a small donation to Watersprings Ranch, you can get some relief from the heat and at the

same time impact the lives of children in need. Visit Hospice of Texarkana on Friday, June 21,

from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., 2407 Galleria Oaks Drive, Texarkana, TX 75503 for lemonade

and cookies. For more information call 903-794-4263.

