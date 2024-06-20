Texas High Graduate Wins Miss Louisiana 2024

Sponsor

Olivia Grace George, a 2022 graduate of Texas High and a senior at Louisiana Tech University, was crowned Miss Louisiana 2024 on Saturday, June 15. Olivia Grace demonstrated her poise, speaking ability, talent, and commitment to community service at the pageant held in Monroe, Louisiana. She won the preliminary health and fitness award on the first night of the competition and also received a scholarship for being the dancer with the highest overall score in dance.

Representing the Miss Louisiana Watermelon Festival, Olivia Grace’s community service initiative, “Education is Key,” highlights her dedication to improving educational opportunities for all. Olivia Grace’s initiative supports her belief in the power of education and her desire to ensure all students have access to quality educational resources.

Olivia Grace says, “This job is the opportunity to lead, serve, and share my community service initiative, “Education is Key,” throughout our great state of Louisiana. I plan to empower our students to become strong leaders in and outside of the classroom. I want to help students grow their love for learning.”

In recognition of her outstanding performance and dedication, Olivia Grace received a total of $17,000 in scholarships, including:

● Miss Louisiana 2024: $15,000

● Women in Education: $1,000

● Preliminary Health & Fitness: $500

● Dancer Scholarship: $500

In addition to her work throughout Louisiana for the next year, Olivia Grace will represent the state at the Miss America pageant, which will be held in early 2025.