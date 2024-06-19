Sponsor

Portia Kim Adkins, age 70, went to heaven on June 16, 2024. Kim was born on August 18, 1953, in Grand Saline, Texas. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Elizabeth Adkins, father, Porter Adkins, and brother-in-law Royce Edward Thornton, Jr., as well as her beloved dog, Patty.

Kim is survived by sisters, Sherrie Sue Briggs and Mary Lou Thornton; nieces, Kelly Felix, Molly Thornton, and Meghann Crane; nephews, Ken Briggs and Jeremy Thornton; and numerous great-nieces and nephews. She loved her family and would do anything to make each one happy and to protect them from harm.

Kim graduated from Grand Saline High School, received an associate degree from Tyler Junior College, and attended the University of Texas at Austin.

One of Kim’s strongest qualities was her work ethic. Throughout her career, she worked as a truck driver for various companies. This was quite a feat for a lady that was barely five feet tall. She taught all of the many facets of truck driving at Eastfield College in Dallas, TX, and also for Texarkana College.

Kim loved life and spending time with friends. She was described by many as “spunky” and as being “a party waiting to happen.” Hobbies and free time were always spent outside. She enjoyed working in the yard, swimming, horseback riding, spending “too much” time in the sun, and attending Longhorn football games. She always looked forward to college football season and could be described as almost a fanatic about the University of Texas Longhorns. She bled burnt orange.

Per Kim’s request, there will not be a service, but a celebration of Kim’s life is being planned. If interested, donations in Kim’s memory may be made to Hardy Methodist Church, 6203 N Kings Hwy, Texarkana, Texas, or a charity of your choice.