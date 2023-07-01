Hospice of Texarkana to Host Kids Helping Kids Lemonade Stand

Sponsor

Hospice of Texarkana is pleased to announce they will be hosting a charity lemonade stand to benefit the Arkansas Children’s Hospital. Several of their staff employees’ children have been motivated by their selfless healthcare providing parents to help others. Collectively their kids envisioned a lemonade stand to help other children while quenching the thirst of our community members. If you would like some relief from the heat and to donate to the Arkansas Children’s Hospital, visit Hospice of Texarkana on Thursday, July 6 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., 2407 Galleria Oaks Drive, Texarkana, TX 75503. For more information call 903-794-4263.

About Hospice of Texarkana / Hospice of Hope, Inc. – an independent, nonprofit hospice serving a 50-mile area in northeast Texas and southwest Arkansas. Hospice care is intensive comfort care that alleviates pain and suffering, enhancing the quality of life for patients with life-limiting illnesses and their loved ones by addressing their medical, emotional, spiritual and grief needs. Hospice of Texarkana is proud to have provided a staggering $460,000 of uncompensated care to our community in 2022. For more information, call 903-794-4263 or visit www.hospiceoftexarkana.org.