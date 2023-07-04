Sylvia Green

Sponsor

Sylvia Kring Green, age 86, of Genoa, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, June 30, 2023, at her residence surrounded by family.

Mrs. Green was born October 31, 1936, in Genoa, Arkansas. She was a retired Administrative Assistant for the Miller County Judge’s office, served as Justice of the Peace, and held various other positions within Miller County. She was a member of Legacy Baptist Church. Mrs. Green enjoyed working in her yard, playing games, and even making up a few of her own. At every family gathering, you could count on her to have games planned. Every Saturday, you would find her at a garage sale; she looked forward to going all week. She lived life to the beat of her own drum, but she was a fair and honest woman who always made sure to do the right thing. She loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was the best mother and grandmother that anyone could ask for. She is preceded in death by her husband, Blackie Green.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sally and Danny Drabble; son, Blackie Edward Green; one sister, Joyce Adams; three grandchildren, Samantha and Corey Durham, Dillon and Madie Drabble, Tara and Dan Brown; seven great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Monday, July 3, 2023, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Rev. Donnie Edwards officiating. Burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM.

