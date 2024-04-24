I-30 Westbound Interchange Closure Scheduled Overnight, April 24th

Sponsor

Tonight, April 24, from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m., crews are scheduled to perform repairs at the westbound I-30/I-369/US 59 interchange. This nighttime work requires closing the outside lane of I-30 from between Summerhill Road and Cowhorn Creek to between University Avenue and Kings Highway. The I-30 west to I-369S/US 59S ramp will be closed.

Traffic traveling to I-369S/US 59S can exit at Exit 219/University Avenue and travel the westbound frontage road to University Avenue, then take the westbound to eastbound U-turn bridge to the eastbound frontage road to the I-369S/US 59S entrance ramp. The westbound frontage road will remain open.

This work is expected to be completed in one night. Inclement weather or other unforeseen issues could cause delays or changes in the work schedule.

Motorists can check traffic updates by visiting www.drivetexas.org.

TxDOT encourages motorists to slow down and devote all of their attention to the safe operation of their vehicle.

TxDOT’s “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign offers five tips for safely navigating work zones:

1. Slow down. Follow the posted speed limit and proactively adjust your driving to match road conditions. Excessive speed is one of the leading causes of work zone crashes.

2. Pay attention. Avoid distractions, keep your mind on the road and put your phone away.

3. Watch out for road crews. Roadside workers want to get home safely, too. Always follow instructions and be mindful of construction area road signs.

4. Don’t tailgate. Give yourself room to stop in a hurry, should traffic stop suddenly. Rear-end collisions are the most common type of work zone crashes.

5. Allow extra time. Road construction can slow things down. Count on it, and plan for it.

TxDOT’s “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel to help end the streak of daily deaths. Nov. 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways.