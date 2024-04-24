Hospice of Texarkana Marks Fourth Year of Participation in East Texas Giving Day

Sponsor

Hospice of Texarkana is gearing up for East Texas Giving Day to be held on Tuesday, April 30th. The annual online event is held from 6:00 am to midnight, allowing donors across the ArkLaTex to contribute to their favorite non-profit organizations. Last year Hospice of Texarkana made over $20,000 thanks to the generosity of many, with funds allotted to staff education and underfunded care. East Texas Giving Day is sponsored by The East Texas Community Foundation, which was begun in 1989, and the annual fundraising in April benefits 32 counties across East Texas where countless agencies and organizations are able to benefit from the one-day event. Donors may go online now and contribute. Hospice has set a goal of again raising $20,000 and is excited to have an anonymous $10,000 donor match. Cindy Marsh, Executive Director adds, “We don’t want to miss out on this generous $10,000 donor match. We need the support of our community.”

For over 38 years, Hospice of Texarkana, Inc. has been committed to compassionate, expert end-of-life care with highly trained clinical staff providing support to any advanced illness patient with or without insurance. Thanks to the generous support from individuals and foundations, Hospice of Texarkana is able to provide comfort care and bereavement services to all patients and their families. East Texas Giving Day and ETCF are instrumental in allowing organizations such as this one to continue their mission of caring for those in need.



About Hospice of Texarkana / Hospice of Hope, Inc. – an independent, nonprofit hospice founded in 1985, serving a 50-mile area in northeast Texas and southwest Arkansas and home to the region’s only freestanding Hospice Inpatient Care Center. Hospice care is intensive comfort care that alleviates pain and suffering, enhancing the quality of life for patients with life-limiting illnesses and their loved ones by addressing their medical, emotional, social, spiritual, financial and grief needs. Hospice of Texarkana is proud to have provided over $900,000 in uncompensated/undercompensated care during the last year.

For more information, please visit www.hospiceoftexarkana.org or call 904-794-4263.

