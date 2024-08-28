Interventional Cardiologist to Treat Patients at Arkansas Heart Hospital’s Texarkana Clinic

Sponsor

Arkansas Heart Hospital (AHH) announced that interventional cardiologist Dr. Hamas Rayes will begin treating patients at the hospital system’s Texarkana clinic. Dr. Rayes will join the clinic’s care team of nine physicians and three APRNs, and he will see patients every Monday.

“We are immensely grateful to Dr. Rayes for his willingness to expand his service area to include Texarkana,” said Dr. Bruce Murphy, CEO of Arkansas Heart Hospital. “His expertise will enhance the top-notch care we provide to the patients of Texarkana and beyond.”

Dr. Rayes, who also treats patients at AHH clinics in Little Rock, North Little Rock and Harrison, specializes in coronary and peripheral interventions and is board-certified in cardiovascular medicine, critical care, echocardiography, nuclear cardiology, peripheral vascular imaging and cardiac CT.

After earning his medical degree from the University of Tripoli Medical School in Libya, Dr. Rayes trained at Creighton University, Mayo Clinic and the University of Cincinnati. He completed his interventional cardiology fellowship at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, during which he trained at Arkansas Heart Hospital.

Dr. Rayes is a member of many medical and scientific societies, including the American College of Cardiology, American College of Physicians and Society of Critical Care Medicine. He has received several national and local awards, including the American Medical Association Physician’s Recognition Award and the Academic Excellence in Teaching Award. A renowned researcher –he has been cited in more than 130 research projects and publications.

Located at 3930 Galleria Oaks Drive in Texarkana, Tex., the clinic is open Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. on Fridays. To schedule an appointment, call 903-336-6900.

About Arkansas Heart Hospital

Arkansas Heart Hospital is a nationally recognized, award-winning hospital dedicated to preventing, diagnosing and treating cardiovascular and related diseases, with a focus on bariatrics, endocrinology and peripheral artery disease. Named one of the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals, it offers advanced technology and the latest in health care services—all provided by leading cardiologists and surgeons. It currently operates two hospitals and community clinics across Arkansas and Texas. For more information, visit arheart.com.