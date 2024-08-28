Sponsor

Elaine Richard, age 82, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2024, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 7, 1942, in Kingston, Jamaica.

Mrs. Richard spent her working days as a Housekeeper at the Ritz Carlton Hotel. In her free time, she enjoyed shopping, dancing, watching T.V., and being with family. Her family described her as loving, strong, and caring. She loved cooking, making sure everyone had a full belly and making people laugh along. She enjoyed eating her sweets. Mrs. Richard was known for being very feisty, outspoken and didn’t take any lip.

She was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend.

She was preceded in death by her husband Paul; mother Ivy; sister Yvonne; brothers Veron, Rudy, and Bobby.

She leaves to cherish her memory is a daughter Allyson Richard; granddaughters Brittany and husband PJ, Ashley, Angelica, and Sarah; grandsons Jonathan and wife Fanceline, Derrick, Stephon, and Nathan; niece Diana; great- grandchildren Skylar, Cameron, Kai, Zuri, and Jamaria; special honorary daughter Julie; and a number of other relatives and friends.

The funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2024, at 1:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas. Interment will be at Chapelwood Memorial Garden in Nash, Texas under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.