Jaxson Layne Kids Co. Offering Exclusive Children’s Clothing

Jaxson Layne Kids Co. is now open at 4014 Summerhill Square in Texarkana. They specialize in children’s clothes for boys and girls, ages ranging from baby to teen.

Owner Allison Cooper noticed that Texarkana did not have many options for children’s clothes, and she wanted to bring something here that would offer more options for dressing up or playing around.

“We go to market every year, and most of our brands here are exclusive just to us, so you won’t find them anywhere else in town,” Allison stated.

Jaxson Layne Kids Co. carries exclusive brands like Angel Dear with their soft pajamas for boys and girls, casual t-shirts from Me & Henry, Paper Flower for tween girls, girls’ shoes by Blowfish, and boys shoes by Oomphies that you will not find anywhere else.

The hours of operation are 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday through Friday,

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday and Closed on Sunday.

Order online at: https://jaxsonlaynekids.com/