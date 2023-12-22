Sponsor

Isaac James Simpson, age 9, of Texarkana, Texas, arrived in Heaven with Jesus on Tuesday, December19, 2023.

Isaac was born on December 5, 2014, in Texarkana, Texas. He was a student at Liberty Eylau Elementary School, where he attended the 3rd grade. You never saw Isaac without that big smile and giving a hug to a friend or a teacher to make their day special. He would sit for hours playing with his LEGO blocks, listening to Mickey Mouse and Alvin and the Chipmunks. He also loved to play with his toy cars and eat his Hot Tamales and Flaming Hot Cheetos. By the way, his favorite thing to say was “No.” He was preceded in death by his grandad, James Simpson, his aunt, Candie Simpson, and his uncle, Tommy Allgor.

He is survived by his father and mother, Tim and Christy Simpson of Texarkana, Texas; his sister, Serenity Simpson of Texarkana; his special friends, Cheyenne James, Sarah Sellars, Jasman Lindley, Ryan Taylor; his grandmothers, Paula Allgor of Texarkana, Texas, and Teresa Simpson of Texarkana, Texas; his grandfather, Randy Allgor of Texarkana, Arkansas; his aunts and Uncles, Pam and Terry Taylor, Michael Simpson, Bobby Lee Simpson, and Cissy and Brian Ward, and numerous cousins, and friends.

A celebration of Isaac’s Life will be 1:00 P. M. Wednesday, December 27th, 2023, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with _________________________ officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday, December 26th from 6:00 to 8:00 P. M.