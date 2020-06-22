Lake Side Smoke & Food Now Open on South Lake Drive

Advertisement

Lake Side Smoke & Food is now open. Located at 2424 South Lake Drive they offer a wide selection of snacks, deli items, favored cigars, energy shots, glass pieces and pipes, knives, and CBD in every form. Their hours of operation are 5 a.m. to Midnight seven days a week.

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are served every day. One can expect to find: sausage or chicken biscuits, breakfast plates, corny dogs, rib ends, burritos, sliced meat sandwiches, hamburger and fries, with more to come.

There is a drive-through for customer convenience.





Honestly, there must be over a thousand unique items in this store.

Lake Side Smoke and Food, 2424 South Lake Drive

5 a.m. to Midnight, open every day.



