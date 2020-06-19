Two shot and killed fighting over gun in Mineral Springs

Advertisement

Howard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two were shot and killed Thursday evening in Mineral Springs, Arkansas.

The Howard County dispatch center received a 9-1-1 call at 6:48 p.m. Thursday of two people shot at 415 N. Mercer St. in Mineral Springs. Officers and medics responded to find Jawara Stewart of Nashville laying in the street with a handgun nearby. They also were directed to a man doing CPR on a 16-year-old juvenile male laying the yard of a nearby residence.

Officers secured the scene as medical aid was provided by Pafford EMS.

The juvenile was transported to Howard Memorial Hospital where he later died. Stewart was transported by air to a hospital where he also died.

According to a press release the investigation and witnesses indicate that Stewart and the juvenile were outside the residence in Mineral Springs along with others when the two eventually ended up fighting over the handgun in the yard near the street. It is believed at this point the both Stewart and the juvenile received gunshot wounds during the struggle that resulted in their death.

