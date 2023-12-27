A Season of Giving: Hospice of Texarkana

Sponsor

When thinking about all of the incredible things Texarkana has to offer its citizens, one may tend to forget the enormous impact that Hospice of Texarkana brings to families, friends, and loved ones across our town and throughout the east Texas and northwest Arkansas region. “We provide care to critically ill people, regardless of them having access to a pay source such as Medicare, Medicaid or insurance.” said Cindy Marsh, Director of Hospice of Texarkana. “Our focus is to control symptoms and provide dignity to our patients. When individuals seek our support, they are prioritizing quality of life, and that is our specialty, as we manage five types of pain – physical pain, emotional pain, spiritual pain, social pain and financial pain.” Marsh added, “Ninety percent of our care is delivered in the patients’ homes, assisted living, or nursing facilities. We send out several clinical disciplines as frequently as necessary to manage patients’ symptoms in their home settings.

Leigh Davis, Director of Development for the organization, made the following point, “Our unfunded and underfunded care totals about $500,000/year. This year we are asking those in our community for support to help us continue to provide relief, and quality of care to our local patients and families in the area.”

If you or a loved one has had access to Hospice of Texarkana, or if you feel led, please consider donating to the Hospice of Texarkana annual end of year giving, to help support those in our community who could benefit from the programs and services provided by Hospice of Texarkana. Click HERE to donate, or to learn more about Hospice of Texarkana.