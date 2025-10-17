Leadership TXK will Host Summit this Month

Sponsor

Area leaders will have the opportunity to network with peers, receive professional development training, and collaborate with others as part of the 2025 Leadership Summit, hosted by Leadership Texarkana. This 1-day event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 28 at the Texarkana Convention Center. Tickets cost $50 each and include lunch. To purchase a ticket, visit

Leadership Texarkana Executive Director Dr. Jenny McCormack Walker said that the organization developed the event to address a need in the community and that leaders at every stage of their career are welcome to attend.

“Our flagship class offers rich information about personal, professional, and community leadership,” Walker said. “We wanted to find a way to keep people engaged and continuously learning. This event was a good way for our graduates to have a refresher and also to invite non-graduates to join the conversations. We also want to be sure that everyone knows that this event will be beneficial to both emerging leaders as well as seasoned professionals.”

Walker said the event will kick off with a panel discussion on building a professional network. Panelists are Brittney Haynes, Berkley McKnight, and Jason Ross. The panel will be moderated by Jaimie Alexander. Featured sessions include:

Intentional Leadership: Grit and Grace in Action will be led by Texarkana native and nationally recognized speaker Chase Livingston. In this interactive workshop, professionals will explore how to push for results while building a culture of trust, resilience, and accountability. Expect energy, collaboration, and practical tools you can apply immediately to your team and workplace.

Harnessing Technology and AI: Saving Time, Energy, and Staying Relevant will be presented by Nancy Wallace, a project management expert in Dallas, who will help attendees understand best practices and strategies for incorporating artificial intelligence into their professional and personal lives.

Leading Across Generations will be led by Walker to explore the challenges, opportunities, and special considerations that come with leading multi-generational teams. She will also present Your Personal C-Suite where attendees will consider the development of their professional lives as though they are running a successful business, including the adoption of a personal mission and vision statement, as well as a personal board of directors.

The Leadership Summit will be followed by the organization’s annual Fall Party, a professional networking event that will also be held at the Texarkana Convention Center. For more information, contact Walker at jenny@leadershiptxk.com.

Leadership Texarkana is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to engage, equip and inspire local leaders by working together with common focus for community excellence, pride and progress.