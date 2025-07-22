LifeNet Hosts Big Rig Takeover at Texarkana Public Library

Sponsor

LifeNet EMS rolled into action Tuesday morning with their Big Rig Takeover event at the Texarkana Public Library, giving children and parents a behind-the-scenes look at emergency medical services.

Beginning at 9:00 AM, families gathered for a hands-on experience that included ambulance tours, meet-and-greets with LifeNet medics, and educational activities designed to highlight the role of these first responders in serving the community. The event also introduced young attendees to potential future careers in emergency medical services, sparking curiosity and admiration for the life-saving work performed by EMTs and paramedics.

“Our goal is to inspire the next generation of medics and EMTs,” said a LifeNet spokesperson. “Engaging with kids at events like this helps build community trust while planting seeds for future careers in healthcare.”

Events like Big Rig Takeover reinforce LifeNet’s commitment not only to emergency response but also to community engagement, paving the way for tomorrow’s life-savers.