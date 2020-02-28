Live Entertainment and Events in Texarkana February 28th ~ 29th

Advertisement

Friday Night @

Fat Jacks – Levi Pilkington Band, 9

Hopkins (Downtown) – Open Mic w/ Noah Rock, 8

Twisted Fork – Jason & Allen, 7

LaFogata – Mobetta, 7

Broadway Sports Bar – Calico Rock, 8 pm

Redbone Magic Brewing – I’ve Heard Worse Band, 7

Saturday Night @

Fat Jacks – Lucas Jagneaux & The Roadshow, 9

Scottie’s Grill – Trophy Husband, 7:30

LaFogata – Aaron Ferrell, 7

Weekend Events

Justin Furstenfeld of Blue October Performs “OPEN BOOK”

Arkansas Municipal Auditorium will host a live fundraising event, to later stream, featuring a concert and conversation with Blue October’s Justin Furstenfeld, officials say. Texas’ alternative rock superstar and champion of the straight-edge artists’ movement. Furstenfeld will join a panel of mental health professionals, educators, first responders, and members of Generations Against Bullying in a frank conversation about a social epidemic plaguing society. It will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28.

***

Wear clothes you’re not afraid to get dirty.

Supplies needed for the shelter:

Blankets

Purina Dog Food (Green Bag)

Purina Puppy Chow (Blue Bag)

Cat Litter

https://m.facebook.com/AnimalCareAdoptionTXK

Animal Care & Adoption Center, Texarkana, USA

203 Harrison St, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854

***

Jerry Mitchell: Book Signing

“For almost two decades, investigative journalist Jerry Mitchell doggedly pursued the Klansmen responsible for some of the most notorious murders of the civil rights movement. This book is his amazing story. Thanks to him, and to courageous prosecutors, witnesses, and FBI agents, justice finally prevailed.” —John Grisham, author of The Guardians.

***