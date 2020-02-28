Redwater Art and Photography Students Display Works from the Visual Arts Scholastic Event

Advertisement

The group brought home a total of 20 medals and has three pieces, two photographs and one 3D art piece, advancing to State in San Marcos in April. State qualifiers were Grace Hughes, Darcy Cox, and Colby Isaacs, who is advancing for the second year in a row.

In addition to the state qualifiers, these students received at least one medal at the competition: Gunner Law, Chloe Lewis, Markaylon Jones, Dalton Dwight, Brittany Hearnsberger, Seth Windham, Abby Land, Shania Maugham, Sam Wells, Madison Gerber, Hannah Boddye, Lyndsi Lambert and Anna Blair Story. Sponsors for the students are High School Art teacher Carrie Slay, junior high art teacher Stacie Norton and photography teacher Tabitha Houchens.

Advertisement

Redwater’s three state qualifiers for the Visual Arts Scholastic Event display their award-winning pieces after the winners were revealed Saturday at Region 8 in Pittsburg. This is the second year in a row for Colby Isaacs to advance to state and the first for both Grace Hughes and Darcy Cox. The state competition will be held in April at San Marcos High School.