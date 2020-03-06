Live Entertainment and Events in Texarkana March 6th ~ 7th

Advertisement

Friday Night @

Fat Jacks – Jake Gathright & Taryn Ashley, 9

Hopkins (Downtown) – Open Mic w/ Noah Rock, 8

The Paragon Lounge – Down Home, 8:30; Calamity Jane, 9

Twisted Fork – Dexter Rowe, 7

The Arrow Bar – D&M Entertainment, 8:30

LaFogata – Mobetta, 7

Scottie’s Grill – William Clark Green, 7:30

Broadway Sports Bar – LaRoux, 8

Redbone Magic Brewing – Blake Powell, 6

Saturday Night @

Fat Jacks – Lil’ Skinny Band, 9

Scottie’s Grill – Crooked Halo, 7:30

LaFogata – John Riddle, 7

The Arrow Bar – CrossRoads, 9

Broadway Sports Bar – Negative Feedback, 8

Redbone Magic Brewing – Mike Mayberry and The Slow Hands, 7

Saturday Events

Kiwanis Pancake Day KidsK 9 a.m. 2500 Robinson Road.

Each ticket includes a meal to the all you can eat pancake breakfast, entry to the KidsK which is a mile run/walk that will include a finishers medal, a swag bag, and access to the kids zone where kids can participate in the face painting, slime making, obstacle course, and other fun activities.

Several local organizations have partnered with the Texas A&M Forest Service to giveaway trees during Texarkana’s 6th annual Arbor Day on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 9AM until all trees are given away. The event will be at Spring Lake Park across from the Rotary Splash Pad.

Members of the City of Texarkana, Texas Planning and Community Development Department, Public Works Department, Bowie County Master Gardeners, and the Texas A&M Forest Service will be on-hand to help give away more than 1100 bare root seedlings and small potted trees donated by Voss Land & Timber. The public is invited to participate in the tree giveaway by selecting free trees to take home and plant on a first-come-first-serve basis.

