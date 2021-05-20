Pleasant Grove High School Earns 4A UIL Team Theatre State Championship

Advertisement

The University Interscholastic League of Texas (UIL) announced the Theatre State Championship on Wednesday, May 12. The UIL Theatre State Championship is determined by scores from UIL One Act Play, Theatrical Design, and Film competitions throughout the school year. Pleasant Grove High School earned the 4A UIL State Team Theatre Championship after earning silver medals in UIL One Act Play, Theatrical Design, and Film this year.

“The Pleasant Grove ISD community is so proud of our students and staff for their tireless work and their commitment to excellence,” Superintendent Chad Pirtle said. “Under the leadership of our directors, we have built these programs to compete for state championships on an annual basis.”

On April 29, 2021 Pleasant Grove High School Curtain Call Productions earned a silver medal at the state One Act Play competition with their production of The Voice of the Prairie. Clayton Jones received All Star Cast recognition and Emily Mowery and Michael McNeal earned All Star Cast Honorable Mention. Pleasant Grove High School Curtain Call Productions is under the direction of Debby Sutton.

On Monday, May 10, the UIL Theatrical Design Team earned a silver medal in the state Theatrical Design competition. The UIL assigns a script for all students in the state to design a concept and submit drawings, models, and graphic materials. The Pleasant Grove High School theatrical design team members were Abbey Fricks (marketing), Allyana Galvan (set design), Sydney Smith (hair and makeup), and Lauren Stinard (costume design). The Pleasant Grove High School theatrical design team has qualified for state for three consecutive years. The theatrical design team is under the direction of Tiffany Beck.

“The Fouke Monster Mart” produced by Carson Sanders, Carl Mead, Trinity Tutolo, and Clark Edmonds earned a silver medal in the UIL Film contest. Students researched, wrote, filmed, edited, and produced the documentary in their film class under the direction of Colton Mullins.

The UIL Theatre State Championship team was celebrated on May 19 at Silver Spoon with a breakfast for the students, families, and advisers.