LNKTXK Announces Registration Is Now Open for the Waggin’ Wiener Run 

LNKTXK is excited to announce that registration is officially open for the highly anticipated Waggin’ Wiener Run, a fun-filled community event celebrating dogs, families, and a great cause.

After drawing over 500 attendees last year, the Waggin’ Wiener Run is expected to be even bigger this year. The event features speedy dachshunds competing in the classic Weenie Dog Race, along with the fan-favorite Wiener-Be Dog Race for all other breeds under 35 pounds. With wagging tails, cheering crowds, and plenty of laughs, the event promises an entertaining afternoon for dog lovers of all ages.

The event will take place Saturday, April 11th at Hopkins Icehouse (301 E 3rd St.). Check-in begins at 12:00 PM, followed by the Weenie Dog Race at 1:00 PM and the Wiener-Be Dog Race at 3:00 PM.

This year’s event will support Texarkana Animal League, with proceeds helping provide care, shelter, and adoption services for animals in need throughout the community. Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn more about local adoption efforts.

All dogs must be registered prior to the event to participate. Spots are limited, and early registration is strongly encouraged. Participants can register using the link below: https://forms.gle/RvgS75WfETP1NxUFA

Businesses or individuals interested in sponsoring the event are encouraged to reach out to LNKTXK@gmail.com for more information on sponsorship opportunities. In addition, any business that sells dog-related products is invited to contact LNKTXK at the same email address to secure a free vendor spot at the event.

About LNKTXK

LNKTXK brings business and community leaders together through engaging events that support local causes, strengthen connections, and give back to the Texarkana community.