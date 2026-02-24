Dinner and a Murder Trial: Historic Washington Park Recreates 1840s Courtroom Drama

SPONSOR

Historic Washington State Park will present its “Trial by Jury” dinner theatre event on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, offering guests an immersive experience in 19th century justice.

The evening begins at 6 p.m. with dinner at Williams’ Tavern Restaurant, followed by a dramatic reenactment of an 1840s murder trial at the 1836 Hempstead County Courthouse.

Tickets are $35 per person, and reservations are required. Guests will be seated family-style for dinner. To register, contact the park visitor center at 870-983-2684.

Historic Washington State Park, located in Washington, Arkansas, is a restoration village interpreting life in the historic Arkansas town during the 19th century. The park is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offers tours of more than 15 historic sites and museums, including the B.W. Edwards Weapons Museum and Blacksmith Shop.

For more information, visit HistoricWashingtonStatePark.com or call 870-983-2684.