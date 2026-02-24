Boil Water Notice for Community Public Water Systems February 24, 2026

SPONSOR

The City of Texarkana has issued a boil water notice effective February 24, 2026, due to low water pressure in the public water system, as mandated by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Residents within the affected areas are advised to boil all water intended for consumption, including for washing hands and brushing teeth, to protect against potential harmful bacteria.

The areas impacted include Summerhill Road between Galleria Oaks Drive and North Park Road, Moores Lane from Summerhill Road to Galleria Oaks Drive, Woodmont Crossing, Medical Parkway, Oak Bend, and North Park Road from Bill Rodgers Drive to Summerhill Road, among others.

In order to effectively eliminate any harmful bacteria and other microbes, residents are instructed to bring water to a vigorous rolling boil and maintain that boil for at least two minutes before allowing it to cool. For those who prefer not to boil water, purchasing bottled water or sourcing water from an alternative supply is suggested.

SPONSOR

City officials will notify residents when the boil water notice has been lifted and the water is safe for consumption. It is essential for residents to share this information widely to ensure that all individuals who consume the water, particularly those in vulnerable populations such as nursing homes, schools, and apartment complexes, receive the necessary guidance.

For further questions regarding the boil water notice, residents may contact Corey Atkinson or Chris Cagle at Texarkana Water Utilities by calling (903) 798-3850. If they are unavailable, assistance will be provided by other staff members. Additionally, residents can reach out to alternative numbers, (903) 277-0805 or (501) 288-5195, for support at any time.