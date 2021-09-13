Local Districts Desperately Searching for Substitute Teachers

Advertisement

As COVID-19 numbers are continuing to rise in our local Texarkana area, local school districts are working diligently to find substitute teachers to replace those out on COVID-19 leave. The new TEA guidelines, updated on September 2nd, encouraged districts to have those that are living in a COVID positive household to quarantine for the full 10 day period. With their new updates, local districts have seen a significant increase in teachers out for leave, while substitute teachers are becoming harder to find.

With the increase in demand for substitute teachers, districts have risen the daily pay for substitutes to encourage those in our area to apply for open positions. Substitutes can now make over $120 a day to work in classrooms, and are encouraged to apply for open positions on district sites under their employment page.

Districts who have recently raised their incentive pay include Maud ISD, and TISD. If you, or someone you may know is interested in substitute teaching, direct them to district webpages to apply for the open positions.