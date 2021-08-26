Texas Department of Transportation I-30 Construction Update

Advertisement

Just a quick message to keep you informed on some I-30 construction work the remainder of this week (weather permitting) that may affect some commutes in the area of I-30 and I-369/US 59.

Beginning at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, the contractor will be closing lanes of northbound I-369/US 59 at the I-30 interchange to replace the crash cushion attenuator. The exit from I-369 N/US 59 N to FM 559 (Richmond Road) will be closed. Traffic will need to use the US 82 (New Boston Road) exit and follow the frontage road to FM 559/Richmond Road. Also, the entrance to I-369 N/US 59 N for I-30 from US 82/Sowell Lane/Frontage Road will be closed. If necessary, this work may continue on Thursday night.

Beginning at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, the contractor will be closing lanes on westbound I-30 at the I-30 W/ I-369/US 59 S interchange. The contractor will be working to install in-lane transverse rumble strips in the mainlanes, and install additional pavement markings, to identify the lanes for I-30 West and US 59 South. These features will create a visual and tactile change in the pavement to alert drivers of the approaching interchange.

Additional night work: There may be other nighttime lane closures as the contractor works on various items.