Local Family-Friendly Fantasy Author to Hold Book Signing January 20th

On January 20th, a book signing event will be held at BookHound Haven for local author Linda White. Starting at noon, this event will feature Linda’s newest release and debut to her family-friendly fantasy series: Raven’s Peak-The Griffin.

Meet the author, buy a book, get a small gift, and enjoy the atmosphere of a unique bookshop while you browse for your next read!

In addition to Raven’s Peak, Linda White is also the author of such works as “The Tooth Fairy-Parent NDA (and how to break it when it’s time)” and “The Cat and The Roses.”

Linda has always had a joy for reading, and when asked why she decided to start writing her own books, she said, “I love visiting the other worlds books have to offer. If the book I want to read isn’t on the shelf, I will write it myself.”