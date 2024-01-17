State Bank Announces Texarkana Market President

Sponsor

State Bank is excited to announce the appointment of Clayton Wisdom, Senior Vice President, as its Texarkana Market President. Since joining State Bank in 2021, Wisdom has demonstrated excellent leadership qualities and exceptional customer service. Wisdom is a University of Arkansas graduate and has served the Texarkana area as a community banker for 14 years.

State Bank CEO, Joe Nichols, expressed his excitement regarding the appointment of the new Market President by saying, “Clayton is an outstanding banker with a proven track record of serving customers and his co-workers. He is very familiar with local markets and has the skills, experience, and passion needed to help our customers, team members, and community thrive”.

Wisdom is honored by his new role and claims, “As a native of Texarkana, I am very invested in the area’s success. I look forward to the opportunity to lead our Texarkana branches with the outstanding customer service State Bank is known for”.

Established in 1937, State Bank has $421 million assets and $47.2 million capital. It serves the community banking needs of businesses and consumers located throughout Northeast Texas, Southeast Oklahoma, and Southwest Arkansas. Through its 82 team members and seven branches located in DeKalb, Clarksville, New Boston, Texarkana, Nash, and Atlanta, it offers traditional products and services through personal, mobile, and online banking.

###

If you’d like more information regarding State Bank, please call Brianna Baird at (903) 831-3057 or email Brianna.Baird@statebankofdekalb.com.