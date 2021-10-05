Locals Cast in Unnamed Feature Film By M. Night Shyamalan

Advertisement

In August, TXKToday shared an open casting call press release for area locals to audition for the new Untitled Feature Film by M. Night Shyamalan. Casting directors were dedicated to representing the Caddo area proudly, and reserved 40 speaking roles for East Texas, Shreveport, and other Caddo area locals.

Several Texarkana residents took the opportunity to audition for open rolls, and a select few have been chosen! The speaking rolls are paid parts for the Unnamed film, and Texarkana is proud to represent THREE actors chosen for parts! Due to confidentiality agreements, these three budding actors cannot be named at this time. According to sources, three Texarkana locals will make their appearance on the Big Screen sometime in 2023.

Once filming has concluded, and the movie is announced, TXKToday will sit down with our three area local actors for the real scoop! Congratulations to all who have been cast!

