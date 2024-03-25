Main Street Texarkana Director Completes Recertification Process

Sponsor

Main Street Texarkana announced today that Director Ina McDowell was approved for recertification as a Professional Community and Economic Developer through the University of Central Arkansas Community Development Institute (CDI). Ms. McDowell completed the initial certification program in 2019. The field of economic development is a dynamic one and certified PCED professionals are required to undergo recertification every few years.

The University of Central Arkansas Community Development Institute is a nationally recognized program that works to equip community leaders with economic tools and resources as well as connecting communities with UCA resources. CDI started in 1987 in partnership with Entergy, Southwestern Bell and ARKLA. Since then, CDIs have been established in Texas, Alabama, Idaho and Illinois, and a national governing and certification body, the Community Development Council, has been created.

The CDI certification process begins with a three-year course of study followed by periodic recertification programs to ensure PCED recipients are up-to-date with current development trends and data. Main Street Director, Ina McDowell, was certified as a Professional Community and Economic Developer in 2019. In addition, Ms. McDowell holds a B.A. in Sociology, minoring in Communication/Public Address from the University of North Texas, Denton, TX, and a M.B.A from the University of Memphis, Memphis, TN. She has served as the Executive Director for Main Street Texarkana since 2012.

Main Street Texarkana, accredited through the National Main Street program, is a 501 (c)3 non-profit organization which combines economic development with historic preservation. The Main Street Texarkana District encompasses historic downtown Texarkana, USA and is the only two-state program in the country. Main Street Texarkana is a recognized leading program among the national network of more than 1,200 neighborhoods and communities who share both a commitment to creating high-quality places and to building stronger communities. For more information or to become a Main Street investor, visit www.MainStreetTexarkana.org.

